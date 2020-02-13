Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Three Persons Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Kerala are Now Stable: Govt

India is also leading containment efforts in South Asia in combating the menace of Coronavirus

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2020, 7:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Three Persons Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Kerala are Now Stable: Govt
File photo of Union Minister Harsh Vardhan.

New Delhi: Three persons who tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are now stable, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

Among the three medical students infected, one individual has been discharged after recovery, while the other two, after subsequent tests, indicated significant reduction in ‘viral load’.

"We are still waiting for confirmatory results before discharging them. They are stable and recovering and will be discharged soon," Vardhan said.

A high-level Group of Ministers, constituted on the directions of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held its second meeting to review the current status and actions for prevention and management of the novel coronavirus, named COVID-19.

Addressing the media, Vardhan said a total of 2,51,447 persons travelling in 2,315 flights have been screened so far.

“Besides, 15,991 people across the country have been kept on community surveillance. Of them, 497 have been identified as symptomatic cases and isolated while 41 have been hospitalized.”

The 645 people that India evacuated from coronavirus-hit Wuhan, including seven Maldivians have all been quarantined in two special groups. The two groups will be also kept under guidance and only be discharged after they test negative for the virus.

Notably, India has also extended support to both Maldives and Bhutan is managing COVID-19. India has also agreed to support Afghanistan in testing the samples while sending China essential items in combatting COVID-19.

Additionally, passengers arriving from Thailand and Singapore, besides China and Hong Kong, are also being screened for a possible exposure to the virus at 21 identified airports. Screenings are also taking place at major seaports and border crossings.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 1,310 China on Thursday while the number of those affected by the deadly virus has climbed up to 48,206.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram