Three Persons Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Kerala are Now Stable: Govt

New Delhi: Three persons who tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are now stable, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

Among the three medical students infected, one individual has been discharged after recovery, while the other two, after subsequent tests, indicated significant reduction in ‘viral load’.

"We are still waiting for confirmatory results before discharging them. They are stable and recovering and will be discharged soon," Vardhan said.

A high-level Group of Ministers, constituted on the directions of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held its second meeting to review the current status and actions for prevention and management of the novel coronavirus, named COVID-19.

Addressing the media, Vardhan said a total of 2,51,447 persons travelling in 2,315 flights have been screened so far.

“Besides, 15,991 people across the country have been kept on community surveillance. Of them, 497 have been identified as symptomatic cases and isolated while 41 have been hospitalized.”

The 645 people that India evacuated from coronavirus-hit Wuhan, including seven Maldivians have all been quarantined in two special groups. The two groups will be also kept under guidance and only be discharged after they test negative for the virus.

Notably, India has also extended support to both Maldives and Bhutan is managing COVID-19. India has also agreed to support Afghanistan in testing the samples while sending China essential items in combatting COVID-19.

Additionally, passengers arriving from Thailand and Singapore, besides China and Hong Kong, are also being screened for a possible exposure to the virus at 21 identified airports. Screenings are also taking place at major seaports and border crossings.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 1,310 China on Thursday while the number of those affected by the deadly virus has climbed up to 48,206.

