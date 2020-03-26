Three Persons With Travel History Abroad Test Positive for Coronavirus in Goa

Panaji: Three persons, all with travel history abroad, tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on

Wednedsay, health department officials said, as the tourist state has joined the other states which have reported COVID-19 cases.

This is the first time the tourist state has reported coronavirus positive cases.

The Directorate of Health Services, in a late night press statement here, said three suspected cases of COVID-19 from Goa, whose test results were awaited, have turned out positive.

All three men are of ages 25, 29 and 55 years. They have travel history of returning to Goa from Spain, Australia and the USA, respectively, the officials said.

The condition of the trio, admitted in Goa Medical College and Hospital near here, is stable, the officials added.

