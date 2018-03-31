Three-phased Panchayat Polls in West Bengal in May

: The West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday announced three-phased panchayat polls in the state in May this year.Panchayat polls will be held in three phases on May 1, 3 and 5, State Election Commissioner A K Singh told reporters.The counting of polls will take place on May 8.The SEC earlier this week had met representatives of political parties and discussed preparations for the panchayat polls.Here's the polling schedule:May 1 - Nadia, N24, S24, Howrah, Hooghly, WBrd, EBRD, Purulia, Jhargram, W Mindpaur, East MidnapurMay 3 - Murshidabad and BirbhumMay 5 - Coochbehar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Both Dinajpur, Kalimpong and Darjeeling and Malda