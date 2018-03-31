English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three-phased Panchayat Polls in West Bengal in May
Panchayat polls will be held in three phases on May 1, 3 and 5 while the counting of polls will take place on May 8, State Election Commissioner A K Singh told reporters.
Image for representation only.
Kolkata: The West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday announced three-phased panchayat polls in the state in May this year.
Panchayat polls will be held in three phases on May 1, 3 and 5, State Election Commissioner A K Singh told reporters.
The counting of polls will take place on May 8.
The SEC earlier this week had met representatives of political parties and discussed preparations for the panchayat polls.
Here's the polling schedule:
May 1 - Nadia, N24, S24, Howrah, Hooghly, WBrd, EBRD, Purulia, Jhargram, W Mindpaur, East Midnapur
May 3 - Murshidabad and Birbhum
May 5 - Coochbehar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Both Dinajpur, Kalimpong and Darjeeling and Malda
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
