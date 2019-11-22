Three Policemen Killed, One Injured in Surprise Maoist Attack in Jharkhand's Latehar
The attack by armed Maoists occurred at about 8:30 PM when a police party was on-board an official four-wheeled vehicle in the Chandwa police station area.
Representative image.
Ranchi: Three Jharkhand police personnel were on Friday killed in a Maoist attack in the state's Latehar district, officials said.
The attack by armed Maoists occurred at about 8:30 PM when a police party was on-board an official four-wheeled vehicle in the Chandwa police station area, they said.
The Maoists are reported to have sprung a surprise attack on the personnel. Three police personnel, including a Sub-Inspector rank official, have been killed while one has been injured, they said.
Some home guard personnel are also reported to be in the casualty list.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- TV Actress Gehana Vasisth Extremely Critical, Hospitalised After Long Shift Without Proper Nutrition
- Women are Changing Their Gender to 'Male' on Instagram Bio to Avoid Sexist Shadow Bans
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Taunts Shehnaz Gill for Borrowing Her Designer Clothes
- Microsoft Delays Surface Earbuds to Next Year, as Things Aren’t Quite Right