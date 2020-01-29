Three Policemen Suspended after Militant Found Dead in Lock-Up in Manipur's Kangpoki

Imphal (Manipur): Three policemen including a sub-inspector have been placed under suspension after a cadre of a militant outfit was found dead in a lock-up in Manipur's Kangpoki district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

A mob on Wednesday had stormed the Kangpoki police station and damaged furniture, computers and window panes after hearing the news of the death Thangbour Lhouvum, a cadre of Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) in the lock-up.

"Two constables and one sub-inspector have been suspended in connection with the incident," Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi, Hemant Pandey said on Wednesday.

The SP said an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh would be given to the wife of Lhouvum.

Lhouvum was arrested on January 25 by Assam Rifles from Toribari area was handed over to the police. He was found dead in the Kangpoki police station on Tuesday.

The KRA is currently engaged in Suspension of Operations (SoO) with both the Centre and state government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.