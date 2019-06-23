Take the pledge to vote

Three Prisoners Escape from Rajasthan Jail

The incident took place on Saturday morning when Balmukund Rathore (34) of Dug town, Dinesh Parjapati (25) of Moriyakhedi village and Sohan Kumar Suthar (27) of Pidawa town jumped over the 18-foot-high wall using blankets they brought from the barracks.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 4:49 PM IST
Three Prisoners Escape from Rajasthan Jail
Image for representation.
Kota: Three convicts in separate rape cases escaped from the Jhalawar district jail in Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

However, one of the three, all of whom are residents of Jhalawar district, was later traced, they said. The incident took place on Saturday morning when Balmukund Rathore (34) of Dug town, Dinesh Parjapati (25) of Moriyakhedi village and Sohan Kumar Suthar (27) of Pidawa town jumped over the 18-foot-high wall using blankets they brought from the barracks, Deputy Superintendent of Jhalawar district jail Rajpal Singh said.

The escape only came to notice during the evening roll call, he said, adding that the inmates have not been traced yet. Four search teams have been sent at various locations including Madhya Pradesh. Other inmates are being inquired so that they may provide details, if any, regarding the discussion among the convicts before they escaped the jail, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jhalawar Ram Murti Joshi said.

The convicts have been serving terms in separate cases under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Joshi said. The wall they managed to escape from is laced with electric iron wire fencing and they made a rope from the blankets to jump over the wall, he said.

