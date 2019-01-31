Three Properties of Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Daughter Hema Seized in Patna

The Income Tax department has seized three properties belonging to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her daughter Hema as these were found to be benami.The development comes barely three days after a Delhi court granted bail to Rabri Devi, her husband and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, son Tejashwi Yadav and others in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) land for hotels scam.According to sources in the department, the three plots are in the outskirts of Patna and are said to have been gifted to them by some of their former domestic servants.The sources said during investigations, the servants could not explain as to how with their own meagre sources of income, they came to own the properties before they gifted it to their mistresses.The properties were, therefore, held to be benami and were seized, the sources said.Members of the family had been named in a number of cases in the recent past lodged by agencies like the Income Tax department, Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation relating to illegal land transactions.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.