LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Reduction of GST expected on electric vehicles
  • Women entrepreneurs may have easier access to loans
  • Banking sector may see correction in liquidity
  • Agrarian sector may see major relief for farmers
  • Middle-class expects relaxation in tax exemption
  • Education sector likely to see increased allocation
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Three Properties of Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Daughter Hema Seized in Patna

According to sources in the Income Tax department, the three plots are in the outskirts of Patna and are said to have been gifted to Rabri Devi and her daughter by some of their former domestic servants.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2019, 7:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Three Properties of Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Daughter Hema Seized in Patna
The development comes barely three days after a Delhi court granted bail to Rabri Devi, her husband and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, son Tejashwi Yadav and others in the IRCTC land for hotels scam.
Patna: The Income Tax department has seized three properties belonging to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her daughter Hema as these were found to be benami.

The development comes barely three days after a Delhi court granted bail to Rabri Devi, her husband and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, son Tejashwi Yadav and others in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) land for hotels scam.

According to sources in the department, the three plots are in the outskirts of Patna and are said to have been gifted to them by some of their former domestic servants.

The sources said during investigations, the servants could not explain as to how with their own meagre sources of income, they came to own the properties before they gifted it to their mistresses.

The properties were, therefore, held to be benami and were seized, the sources said.

Members of the family had been named in a number of cases in the recent past lodged by agencies like the Income Tax department, Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation relating to illegal land transactions.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram