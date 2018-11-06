GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Three Puppies in Hyderabad Die a Cruel Death After Being Set on Fire in Sleep

Investigation revealed that some people had set the garbage ablaze at the site, trapping the puppies sleeping there.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2018, 5:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Three Puppies in Hyderabad Die a Cruel Death After Being Set on Fire in Sleep
Image for representation.
Loading...
Hyderabad: Four puppies sleeping in a garbage dump here were allegedly set on fire by some people, leaving three dead and the other seriously injured, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Saturday, following which a member of an animal welfare organisation lodged a complaint on November 5 alleging that some people set the puppies ablaze, they said.

A case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and IPC was registered, they added.

Investigation revealed that some people had set the garbage ablaze at the site, trapping the puppies sleeping there, police said, adding the injured pup was shifted to a veterinarian hospital.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...