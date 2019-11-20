Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Three Rafale Fighter Jets Handed over to IAF, Being Used to Train Pilots & Technicians in France: Govt

India and France signed a Re 59,000 crore deal in September 2016 for 36 Rafale jets.

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
Three Rafale Fighter Jets Handed over to IAF, Being Used to Train Pilots & Technicians in France: Govt
(Image: Dassault Aviation)

New Delhi: Three Rafale fighter jets have been handed over to the Indian Air Force and are being used to train IAF pilots and technicians in France, the government said on Wednesday.

India and France signed an Euro 7.87 billion (Rs 59,000 crore approximately) deal in September 2016 for 36 Rafale jets.

While the first Rafale jet was handed over to India on October 8, the first batch of four Rafale jets will arrive in India by May 2020.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

