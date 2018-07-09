English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Three Rape Cases Reported in a Day in Madhya Pradesh, BJP-Congress Engage in Blame Game
Meanwhile, the ruling BJP and opposition are locked in a war of words over the spate of violent crimes against women in the state. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath reportedly condemned the growing rape cases in the state, calling it a “balatkari Pradesh” and accused BJP leaders of shielding those involved in such incidents.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has reported three more sexual assault cases, including an incident of a gangrape by three juveniles.
Four men spotted a woman alone in the jungles of Betul on July 7 and took turns to rape her. The police have booked the four accused and started investigations.
In another case, a 22-year-old girl in Bhopal was allegedly confined in a room and raped for 15 days. The accused abducted the victim on June 20 while she was taking a walk near her home. She was approached by the accused who asked her to accompany him on his motorbike. When the girl resisted, he forcefully took her away and locked in a room in a nearby area. The girl managed to free herself and called the police.
In the third incident, three minors were booked by police for raping a 15-year-old girl from a village in Madhya Pradesh on July 7. The girl whose parents work in Jammu and Kashmir, lives with her uncle and aunt, who were asleep when some youths assaulted her at night.
Police have lodged a complaint against unidentified persons under POSCO and launched a manhunt to nab the accused who are on the run since the night of crime.
Meanwhile, the ruling BJP and opposition are locked in a war of words over the spate of violent crimes against women in the state. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath reportedly condemned the growing rape cases in the state, calling it a “balatkari Pradesh” and accused BJP leaders of shielding those involved in such incidents.
However, BJP leaders dismissed the allegation. Minister for Women and Child Development Archana Chitnis said, “How can someone abuse every gentleman and respected woman of the state by using such language.”
On Monday, Home Minister Bhupendra Singh, too, joined the league and tweeted, “I am saddened by Kamal Nath’s abusive words for my state. Had MP been his home state, perhaps he would not have used such unparliamentarily language for the state.”
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
