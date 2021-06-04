india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Three Sanitation Workers Die of Asphyxiation in Karnataka
1-MIN READ

Three Sanitation Workers Die of Asphyxiation in Karnataka

Representative photo.

Representative photo.

According to police, six people were brought from Kamala Nagar in Bengaluru by a contractor to clean the choked sewerage. As one of them entered, he died of asphyxiation. The other two met the same fate in a bid to save their colleague.

Three sanitation workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning a manhole on Friday in the district headquarters town of Ramanagara, about 50 km from here. “The three sanitation workers from Bengaluru had entered a manhole to clean it and died of asphyxiation. More details are awaited," the Ramanagara superintendent of police S Girish told P T I.

According to police, six people were brought from Kamala Nagar in Bengaluru by a contractor to clean the choked sewerage. As one of them entered, he died of asphyxiation.

The other two met the same fate in a bid to save their colleague. The police were in search of the contractor who had brought them from Bengaluru.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 04, 2021, 14:35 IST