Three SC Judges Diagnosed with Swine Flu Resume Duty, Two Others Recovering: Health Ministry

As a part of the preventive measures, the First Aid Post of CGHS was strengthened at the Supreme Court premises and the court rooms and residences are being sanitised.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 8:19 PM IST

Image for representation. (PTI)

New Delhi: Three of the five Supreme Court judges diagnosed with swine flu have already resumed duty while two others continue to be under home isolation and are recovering, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

It said several preventive measures have been initiated at the apex court premises to check the situation after the judges were diagnosed having contracted the H1N1 infection.

As a part of the preventive measures, the First Aid Post of CGHS was strengthened at the Supreme Court premises and the court rooms and residences are being sanitised.

"All the judges were provided treatment as per the protocol. Prophylactic treatment was also given to all who have come in contact with them including their family members.

"All five judges were kept in home isolation. Of these, three judges have already resumed their duty and two continue to be under home isolation/observation and are recovering," the ministry said in a statement. Awareness on preventive measures was disseminated to all concerned.

A H1N1 sensitisation workshop for lawyers and other staff members will also be conducted by the Ministry of Health at Bar Council of India's office on Wednesday.

Although, H1N1 is a seasonal infection which usually occurs every year with two peaks (one in January to March and other between July and September), the ministry said and urged everyone to take the preventive measures such as cover nose and mouth with a tissue/handkerchief while coughing or sneezing, wash hands often with soap and water, avoid crowded places and avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.

It also advised people to stay away from crowded places if suffering from cough and cold, drink plenty of water, sleep well and in case of any symptoms, the nearest public health facility may be contacted immediately.

