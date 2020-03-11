Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Three Schools in Sinhgad Area to Remain Closed After 5 People Test Positive for Coronavirus in Pune

DSK School, located in Dhayari area off Sinhgad Road, will also remain closed for a couple of days as a precautionary measure, said a school official.

PTI

Updated:March 11, 2020, 4:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Three Schools in Sinhgad Area to Remain Closed After 5 People Test Positive for Coronavirus in Pune
Nanded City School and Pawar Public School, located at Nanded City Township, will remain shut till Saturday. (Representative Image)

Pune: In view of five persons testing positive for the coronavirus infection in Pune, three schools in Sinhgad Road area have decided to remain closed for the next two-three days.

Nanded City School and Pawar Public School, located at Nanded city township, will remain shut till Saturday. "Some parents who were worried over reports of coronavirus insisted both schools be closed for two-three days. So as a precautionary measure, we will keep both schools closed till Saturday," said Satish Magar, chairman of Magarpatta City which also owns the Nanded city township.

DSK School, located in Dhayari area off Sinhgad Road, will also remain closed for a couple of days as a precautionary measure, said a school official.

Three more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Pune on Tuesday. All three had come in contact with a man and a woman who had tested positive a day earlier, the state government said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram