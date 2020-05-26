INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Three Senior DDA Officials Found Covid-19 Positive

Representative Image. (Reuters)

Representative Image. (Reuters)

A commissioner for sports, an additional commissioner (planning) and a deputy director (planning) have been diagnosed with COVID-19, they said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 9:11 PM IST
Share this:

Three senior officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) have been found positive for the coronavirus infection, sources said on Tuesday.


A commissioner for sports, an additional commissioner (planning) and a deputy director (planning) have been diagnosed with COVID-19, they said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi mounted to 14,465 on Tuesday, while the death toll climbed to 288.

As many as 412 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection reported, Delhi government authorities said.

The city had recorded the highest spike in fresh cases -- 660 -- on May 22. On Monday, 635 fresh cases were reported.

Various government offices have been opened partially after easing in lockdown norms recently.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading