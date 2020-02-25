Three Sentenced to One Year in Prison for Molesting Woman Boxer in Kolkata
The woman, an acclaimed boxer, was on her way to office on June 28, 2019 on her scooter when three men accosted her on the pretext that she came on their way while boarding a bus.
Representative image.
Kolkata: A court in Kolkata on Tuesday sentenced three persons to prison terms of one year each for assaulting and molesting a woman boxer.
Chief judicial magistrate Subhodip Chowdhury sentenced the three to prison terms of one year each on the charges of intent to outrage the modesty of the woman and voluntarily causing hurt.
Both sentences will run concurrently. The convicts, who underwent custodial trial, were also fined Rs 5,000 each for the first offence and Rs 1,000 each for voluntarily causing hurt.
The woman, an acclaimed boxer, was on her way to office on June 28, 2019 on her scooter when the three men -- Sk Firoz, Wasim Khan and Rahul Sharma accosted her on the pretext that she came on their way while boarding a bus.
The three abused and assaulted her and touched her in an inappropriate manner, public prosecutor Sourin Ghosal said. The three were arrested soon after a complaint was lodged by the woman and custodial trial was held after the prosecution filed the charge sheet within 11 days of the incident, Ghosal said.
The incident took place near Remount Road in South Port police station area.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Don't Mess with Aunty National': Smriti Irani Wins Trump Meme Battle with Epic Response
- Woman Tweets to UP Police to Save Her from Eve-Teasers on Bus, Cops' Swift Response Wins Intenet
- Coronavirus And Superspreaders: Humans Can Carry And Transmit COVID-19 Without Symptoms
- Strangers Can Get Access to Your Private WhatsApp Groups, Here’s How to Stop Them
- Poco X2 Going on Sale Today India: Price, Offers, Specs and More