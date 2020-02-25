Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Three Sentenced to One Year in Prison for Molesting Woman Boxer in Kolkata

The woman, an acclaimed boxer, was on her way to office on June 28, 2019 on her scooter when three men accosted her on the pretext that she came on their way while boarding a bus.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 6:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Three Sentenced to One Year in Prison for Molesting Woman Boxer in Kolkata
Representative image.

Kolkata: A court in Kolkata on Tuesday sentenced three persons to prison terms of one year each for assaulting and molesting a woman boxer.

Chief judicial magistrate Subhodip Chowdhury sentenced the three to prison terms of one year each on the charges of intent to outrage the modesty of the woman and voluntarily causing hurt.

Both sentences will run concurrently. The convicts, who underwent custodial trial, were also fined Rs 5,000 each for the first offence and Rs 1,000 each for voluntarily causing hurt.

The woman, an acclaimed boxer, was on her way to office on June 28, 2019 on her scooter when the three men -- Sk Firoz, Wasim Khan and Rahul Sharma accosted her on the pretext that she came on their way while boarding a bus.

The three abused and assaulted her and touched her in an inappropriate manner, public prosecutor Sourin Ghosal said. The three were arrested soon after a complaint was lodged by the woman and custodial trial was held after the prosecution filed the charge sheet within 11 days of the incident, Ghosal said.

The incident took place near Remount Road in South Port police station area.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram