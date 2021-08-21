Three Service Chiefs, Course-mates, Visit Alma Mater NDA in Pune

The three chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force visited their alma mater the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla here in Maharashtra and reviewed the available training and administrative infrastructure, a defence release said on Saturday. The two-day visit (August 20 and 21) of Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff, and General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, marks a "historical moment" for this prestigious tri-Service training academy as all three service chiefs are course-mates from the 56th course of the NDA, which is rare and unique, it said. Earlier, it was only in 1991 that all three service chiefs were course-mates from the first NDA (erstwhile Joint Services Wing) course. "The very idea and thought of them visiting their alma-mater together not only reaffirms the eternity of the bonds of camaraderie imbibed in the academy but also signifies the spirit of 'jointmanship' which this tri-service training institution stands for," the release read.

Speaking on behalf of the three chiefs on this occasion, Admiral Singh dwelled upon the emerging trends of modern warfare, it said. He also exhorted the cadets to imbibe the basic tenets of modern military leadership. The three chiefs reviewed the ongoing training of cadets and the available training and administrative infrastructure of the NDA.

During their visit, the chiefs paid homage at the 'Hut of Remembrance', which commemorates the sacrifice of ex-NDA officers of Armed Forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The service chiefs also visited their parent squadrons 'Hunter' (Naval Chief) & 'Lima' (Army & Air Chiefs), and interacted with the cadets of the respective squadrons, according to the release. Notably, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed eligible women to take the examination for admission to the NDA scheduled to be held on September 5. The top court, however, said that the women candidates can take the examination subject to further orders of the court.

