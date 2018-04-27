Three SHO Suspended for Not Taking 'Timely' Action During Bharat Bandh Violence

Gwalior Superintendent of Police (SP) on Friday suspended three SHOs over their failure to control violent mob during April 2 Bharat Bandh in the city in which five people were killed.Ajit Singh, Thana in-charge of Gola Ka Mandir police station, Ajay Pawar of Murar and Amar Sikarwar of Dabra police station, have been suspended, said Gwalior SP Dr Ashish. The officer claimed that the concerned three police stations had witnessed the massive violence on April 2 and these SHOs failed to act swiftly during the situation, which vindicated negligence on their part.Catching the police and district administration off-guard, thousands of protesters, armed with sticks and other weapons, damaged several shops and vandalised a petrol pump during the Bandh as part of a pre-planned strategy.The crowd went berserk and set several vehicles on fire and also pelted stones on the police personnel following which the cops resorted to cane-charge and teargas shelling to disperse the unruly protesters. But it was too late by then and finally the administration had to clamp curfew in the region to bring law and order under control.On April 2, five persons were killed in the violence in Gwalior and curfew was imposed in Gola Ka Mandir, Murar and Dabra police station areas after the violence.Earlier, Bhaskar Lakshkar, the Collector of Morena had suspended three government staffers for taking part in the strike during April 2 violence.Madhya Pradesh Police also suspect the alleged role of large numbers of volunteer groups who raised funds to fuel the violence that took place in Gwalior-Chambal and other regions of the state over alleged tampering in SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act).(With News18 MP inputs)