English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three SHO Suspended for Not Taking 'Timely' Action During Bharat Bandh Violence
Ajit Singh, Thana in-charge of Gola Ka Mandir police station, Ajay Pawar of Murar and Amar Sikarwar of Dabra police station, have been suspended, Gwalior SP Dr Ashish said.
Bharat Bandh observed across India on April 2. (News18.com Creative)
Gwalior: Gwalior Superintendent of Police (SP) on Friday suspended three SHOs over their failure to control violent mob during April 2 Bharat Bandh in the city in which five people were killed.
Ajit Singh, Thana in-charge of Gola Ka Mandir police station, Ajay Pawar of Murar and Amar Sikarwar of Dabra police station, have been suspended, said Gwalior SP Dr Ashish. The officer claimed that the concerned three police stations had witnessed the massive violence on April 2 and these SHOs failed to act swiftly during the situation, which vindicated negligence on their part.
Catching the police and district administration off-guard, thousands of protesters, armed with sticks and other weapons, damaged several shops and vandalised a petrol pump during the Bandh as part of a pre-planned strategy.
The crowd went berserk and set several vehicles on fire and also pelted stones on the police personnel following which the cops resorted to cane-charge and teargas shelling to disperse the unruly protesters. But it was too late by then and finally the administration had to clamp curfew in the region to bring law and order under control.
On April 2, five persons were killed in the violence in Gwalior and curfew was imposed in Gola Ka Mandir, Murar and Dabra police station areas after the violence.
Earlier, Bhaskar Lakshkar, the Collector of Morena had suspended three government staffers for taking part in the strike during April 2 violence.
Madhya Pradesh Police also suspect the alleged role of large numbers of volunteer groups who raised funds to fuel the violence that took place in Gwalior-Chambal and other regions of the state over alleged tampering in SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act).
(With News18 MP inputs)
Also Watch
Ajit Singh, Thana in-charge of Gola Ka Mandir police station, Ajay Pawar of Murar and Amar Sikarwar of Dabra police station, have been suspended, said Gwalior SP Dr Ashish. The officer claimed that the concerned three police stations had witnessed the massive violence on April 2 and these SHOs failed to act swiftly during the situation, which vindicated negligence on their part.
Catching the police and district administration off-guard, thousands of protesters, armed with sticks and other weapons, damaged several shops and vandalised a petrol pump during the Bandh as part of a pre-planned strategy.
The crowd went berserk and set several vehicles on fire and also pelted stones on the police personnel following which the cops resorted to cane-charge and teargas shelling to disperse the unruly protesters. But it was too late by then and finally the administration had to clamp curfew in the region to bring law and order under control.
On April 2, five persons were killed in the violence in Gwalior and curfew was imposed in Gola Ka Mandir, Murar and Dabra police station areas after the violence.
Earlier, Bhaskar Lakshkar, the Collector of Morena had suspended three government staffers for taking part in the strike during April 2 violence.
Madhya Pradesh Police also suspect the alleged role of large numbers of volunteer groups who raised funds to fuel the violence that took place in Gwalior-Chambal and other regions of the state over alleged tampering in SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act).
(With News18 MP inputs)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 Image Leaked Online And it is Completely Bezel-less
- iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Review: You Won't Mind Paying Rs 67,490 For A Cause And A Red Hot iPhone
- Donald Trump Says 'Lobbying' Against USA's 2026 World Cup Bid Would be Shameful
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU
- iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Available in India Today At Rs 67,490: Here's All You Need To Know