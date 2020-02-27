Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Three Social Media Platforms Booked for Spreading 'False' Information on CAA

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Police Station, KVM Prasad told PTI that a case was registered after a private complaint was referred from the court.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 10:26 PM IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against three social media platforms based on a private complaint filed before a court here, accusing them of circulating 'false' information against the Citizenship Amendment Act and causing damage to communal harmony.

The cyber crime police here registered the case following an order issued by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court based on a private complaint filed by a local journalist recently.

The complainant stated that after the enactment of CAA in 2019, some anti-social elements under the guise of freedom of expression launched a social media campaign against the amended law.

It also alleged that the social media platforms were circulating objectionable and offensive information to provoke common people, for their unlawful gains.

The complainant accused the social media applications of "intentionally" circulating objectionable videos and causing damage to the "national integration and communal harmony."

The messages and videos were uploaded on three mobile applications a microblogging site, a mobile messaging giant and a video-sharing app, it added.

The court referred the private complaint to police following which a case was registered under IPC sections including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 121 A (conspiracy to wage war against India) and other relevant sections.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Police Station, KVM Prasad told PTI that a case was registered after a private complaint was referred from the court. Legal opinion will be sought to proceed further, he said.

