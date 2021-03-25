india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Three Soldiers Dead, 5 Injured as Their Vehicle Overturns and Catches Fire in Rajasthan
1-MIN READ

Three Soldiers Dead, 5 Injured as Their Vehicle Overturns and Catches Fire in Rajasthan

Representative image

Representative image

The Gypsy overturned and caught fire. Five injured soldiers managed to come out of the vehicle but three were trapped inside it and died.

Three soldiers were killed and another five injured on Thursday when the Army vehicle they were travelling in overturned and caught fire in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district, police said. The accident occurred in Rajiyasar area in the early hours of Thursday, they said.

”The Gypsy overturned and caught fire. Five injured soldiers managed to come out of the vehicle but three were trapped inside it and died,” Station House Officer (SHO) Vikram Tiwari said. The injured are being treated at a hospital, the SHO said.

Tags
first published:March 25, 2021, 10:41 IST