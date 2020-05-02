Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Three Special Trains With 1200 Migrants Each to Leave for UP and Odisha from Gujarat Tonight

While two trains will leave from Ahmedabad to Agra, another will depart from Surat to Behrampur in Odisha, said Ashwani Kumar, secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2020, 6:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Three Special Trains With 1200 Migrants Each to Leave for UP and Odisha from Gujarat Tonight
(Image for representation / Reuters)

Three special trains, carrying 1,200 migrant workers each, will on Saturday night leave for Uttar Pradesh and Odisha from Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Surat stations, a senior official said.

While two trains will leave from Ahmedabad to Agra, another will depart from Surat to Behrampur in Odisha, said Ashwani Kumar, secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Several migrants from Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh have already been granted permission to leave for their home states on buses, he said.

"A train from Surat will leave for Behrampur in Odisha, and two trains from Ahmedabad will leave for Agra on Saturday. Each train has a capacity of 1,200 passengers, and only those who have registered their names will be permitted to travel," he said.

Kumar said the state government has appointed eight IAS and IPS officers each as nodal officers to coordinate the movement of migrant workers with the governments of other states.

Persons who wish to return to their home states will have to call on helpline number 1077 and the district administration will get them registered, but passengers will have to buy their own tickets, he said.

Meanwhile, the state government on Saturday appointed additional chief secretary Vipul Mitra as the nodal officer for the movement of migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists, and others who wish to return to their home states by trains.

The state government has also made arrangements to bring back students, pilgrims, tourists and workers from Gujarat who remain stranded in other states, he said.

Such people can call on 079-23251900 to share their details to get travel passes for the purpose.

The Centre government has allowed movement of stranded labourers, tourists and students from one state to another on permission of local authorities amidst the nationwide coronavirus-enforced lockdown, which has been extended till May 17.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,167

    +1,019*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,336

    +1,971*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,951

    +886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,218

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,060,781

    +42,935*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,359,055

    +82,682*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,059,275

    +34,746*  

  • Total DEATHS

    238,999

    +5,001*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres