Three-storey Building Collapses in Bengaluru, Third Such Incident in Ten Days

A three-storey building collapsed in Kasturinagar in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 7. This is the third building collapse in the city in just two weeks. None were injured in the incident as all those residing in the building had stepped out before the building in Doctors Layout came crashing down.

The building is said to have been built in 2014 and was housing three families.

Police and fire and rescue service officials arrived at the spot for further action. BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta also visited the spot later in the evening. “They had permission for the building to construct ground plus two floors in a 60×40 site. But they have constructed beyond that and were also constructing a penthouse. We are investigating that. There were a total of eight flats, of which three were occupied. All of them rushed out after the first indication. The entire building would now be demolished. We have also begun a survey of similar buildings and will take action against those who are at fault even if it includes our BBMP officials," said Gupta.

On September 27, a three-storey building in Lakkasandra collapsed. Workers of Namma Metro were residing but had vacated earlier after they noticed cracks and tilt in the building. A day later, a portion of a three-storey staff quarters building of Bangalore Milk Union Limited collapsed near Dairy Circle. 18 families were residing here but were all vacated before the collapse.

A meeting headed by Revenue Minister R Ashok was held after the accident where he assured that all dilapidated buildings would be demolished soon. In the BBMP limits in 2019, 185 buildings were inspected and surveyed. Of this, ten buildings were demolished and for the remaining 175 buildings, a notice to the building owners had to be sent. The meeting decided that BESCOM would be intimated to cut the power supply and respective zonal police stations would be intimated to take up the demolition work.

Survey and inspection of such buildings were scheduled to be completed by October 15. In the Belagavi district, seven people died after a building collapsed on Wednesday night due to heavy rains.

