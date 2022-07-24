One Dead, 3 Injured After Three-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad; Search Ops Underway

One person was killed and three others have been injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Mustafabad area of New Delhi on Sunday, the Fire Department said.

Four people have been rescued and sent to the hospital. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to find if any more persons are trapped underneath the rubble.

The incident was reported at around 5 am and three fire tenders were rushed to spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Delhi | A house collapsed at around 5am from the Babu Nagar Chane Wali Gali Mustafabad. Total 3 fire tenders were rushed to the site. So far 4 persons have been rescued & sent to the hospital. Search for more people ongoing: Fire officials pic.twitter.com/0aVMDURyzM — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

According to officials, the first and the second floors of the three-storey building collapsed. The incident happened near Babu Nagar Chane Wali Gali in Mustafabad.

The search operation has concluded, said Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here