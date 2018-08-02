Three-storey Building Collapses in Kerala, Several Feared Trapped

A three-storey building in Kerala’s Palakkad district collapsed on Thursday, trapping several people under the debris.According to the News Minute, the first two floors of the building caved into the ground floor. Small shops that repaired and sold mobile phones were located on the ground floor and customers were reportedly present there when the building collapsed. Seven people were rescued from the rubble.Preliminary investigations revealed that a pillar was demolished during the repair work in the building which may have caused the structure to collapse.Manorama News reported that along with the police and fire department officials, the SDRF and NDRF were also present on the spot to carry out search and rescue operations. Locals, too, are helping the authorities rescue those who are trapped.