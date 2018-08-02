English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Three-storey Building Collapses in Kerala, Several Feared Trapped
Preliminary investigations revealed that a pillar was demolished during the repair work in the building which may have caused the structure to collapse.
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY
Loading...
New Delhi: A three-storey building in Kerala’s Palakkad district collapsed on Thursday, trapping several people under the debris.
According to the News Minute, the first two floors of the building caved into the ground floor. Small shops that repaired and sold mobile phones were located on the ground floor and customers were reportedly present there when the building collapsed. Seven people were rescued from the rubble.
Preliminary investigations revealed that a pillar was demolished during the repair work in the building which may have caused the structure to collapse.
Manorama News reported that along with the police and fire department officials, the SDRF and NDRF were also present on the spot to carry out search and rescue operations. Locals, too, are helping the authorities rescue those who are trapped.
Also Watch
According to the News Minute, the first two floors of the building caved into the ground floor. Small shops that repaired and sold mobile phones were located on the ground floor and customers were reportedly present there when the building collapsed. Seven people were rescued from the rubble.
Preliminary investigations revealed that a pillar was demolished during the repair work in the building which may have caused the structure to collapse.
Manorama News reported that along with the police and fire department officials, the SDRF and NDRF were also present on the spot to carry out search and rescue operations. Locals, too, are helping the authorities rescue those who are trapped.
Also Watch
-
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor Joins Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for a Fun Meal in Birmingham; See Photo
- Wriddhiman Saha Undergoes Shoulder Surgery in England
- France Bans Children From Using Smartphones And Tablets During School Hours
- Kohli vs Anderson Headlines Mouth Watering Clashes in Store for Series Opener
- Indian Cricket Teams to Tour New Zealand in Early 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...