Three Students Dead after School Wall Collapses in Rajasthan's Udaipur
Jaipur: Three students, including a five-year-old, were killed on Saturday when a wall of a government school collapsed on them after excessive rainfall in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said.
The incident occurred early morning in Government Middle School, Thobwara. The school, which is situated on the foothills, was waterlogged due to excessive rainfall on Friday night, the police said.
"A wall of the school collapsed all of a sudden in which three children got trapped and died on the spot," SHO of Kherwara police station Bhanwar Lal said.
The victims were identified as Manisha Meena (10), Avinash (8) and Ayush (5).
The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem, the officer said.
He said the school principal has filed a complaint in the matter.
