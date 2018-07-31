Three Students Dead After Snake Bite in Jharkhand School

Three students of a private school in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district lost their lives after being bit by a snake in their sleep at the school hostel. Two of them were studying in first standard, while the third one was in Upper KG.Doctors at Seori hospital said that two students, Arpit Gorai and Kiran Hembram, were already dead by the time they reached the hospital on Monday night. The third student, Suraj Kumar Hembram breathed his last during treatment.Another student Subhajit Murmu of Class 10 is currently battling for his life.Agitated parents confronted the doctors after which they were forcefully evicted. According to the agitated parents the school lacks necessary permissions to function.