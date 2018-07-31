GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Three Students Dead After Snake Bite in Jharkhand School

Doctors at Seori hospital said that two students, Arpit Gorai and Kiran Hembram, were already dead by the time they reached the hospital on Monday night. The third student, Suraj Kumar Hembram breathed his last during treatment.

News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2018, 3:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Three Students Dead After Snake Bite in Jharkhand School
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Jharkhand: Three students of a private school in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district lost their lives after being bit by a snake in their sleep at the school hostel. Two of them were studying in first standard, while the third one was in Upper KG.

Doctors at Seori hospital said that two students, Arpit Gorai and Kiran Hembram, were already dead by the time they reached the hospital on Monday night. The third student, Suraj Kumar Hembram breathed his last during treatment.

Another student Subhajit Murmu of Class 10 is currently battling for his life.

Agitated parents confronted the doctors after which they were forcefully evicted. According to the agitated parents the school lacks necessary permissions to function.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...