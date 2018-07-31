English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Three Students Dead After Snake Bite in Jharkhand School
Doctors at Seori hospital said that two students, Arpit Gorai and Kiran Hembram, were already dead by the time they reached the hospital on Monday night. The third student, Suraj Kumar Hembram breathed his last during treatment.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Jharkhand: Three students of a private school in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district lost their lives after being bit by a snake in their sleep at the school hostel. Two of them were studying in first standard, while the third one was in Upper KG.
Doctors at Seori hospital said that two students, Arpit Gorai and Kiran Hembram, were already dead by the time they reached the hospital on Monday night. The third student, Suraj Kumar Hembram breathed his last during treatment.
Another student Subhajit Murmu of Class 10 is currently battling for his life.
Agitated parents confronted the doctors after which they were forcefully evicted. According to the agitated parents the school lacks necessary permissions to function.
Also Watch
Doctors at Seori hospital said that two students, Arpit Gorai and Kiran Hembram, were already dead by the time they reached the hospital on Monday night. The third student, Suraj Kumar Hembram breathed his last during treatment.
Another student Subhajit Murmu of Class 10 is currently battling for his life.
Agitated parents confronted the doctors after which they were forcefully evicted. According to the agitated parents the school lacks necessary permissions to function.
Also Watch
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- All Roads Will Lead to The Next iPhone at Apple Q3 Earnings Results
- Mahindra Names New MPV as Marazzo (Codenamed U321), Inspired by Shark
- Smarter Smartphones on The Way as 80% of New Phones Will Have AI by 2023
- Karman Thandi Cracks Top-200, Sets New Target of 150 by Year-end
- MS Dhoni Goes Retro with Latest Hairstyle
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...