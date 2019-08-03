Three Students Dead, One Missing After Water Levels Rise at Navi Mumbai Waterfall

Navi Mumbai Three students died and one remained missing after being drowned in the raging Pandavkada waterfall in the Kharghar town of Maharashtra on Saturday, a police officer said.

All are between the age group of 17-19, students of SIES college, Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

It is believed that the water levels suddenly increased which led to the students being washed away.

The incident occurred around 11 am when the four students between 17 and 19, skipped their classes to go to the waterfall. All the four students were from SIES College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

The three girls have been identified by the college authorities as Aarti Nair, Neha Dama and Shweta Nand.

"The college is functioning normally, despite heavy rains. The classes started at 7.30 a.m., but these three girls were absent today. We also learnt of this tragedy from the police and mediapersons," college Principal Milind Vaidya told IANS.

Pandavkada waterfalls are listed as a dangerous picnic spot and picnickers are banned from going there. It is not clear how the girls managed to reach the restricted area and whether there was security deployed at the spot.

In 2010, at least 12 students had drowned in the waterfall, and in 2005 four had been swept away by the swirling waters of the fall.

