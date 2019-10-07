Three Students from Punjab Killed in Road Accident in Canada
The accident took place on Oil Heritage Road in Ontario late on Friday night. The three students were said to be around 20 years of age and hailed from Jalandhar and Gurdaspur districts.
Representative image.
Jalandhar: Three students from Punjab, who were pursuing higher studies from a college in Canada, were killed when their car met with an accident in Ontario.
The accident took place on Oil Heritage Road in Ontario late on Friday night.
While the driver was seriously injured, the three students -- Tanvir Singh, Gurvinder and Harpreet Kaur -- were killed, family of one of the deceased told reporters here.
The three students were said to be around 20 years of age and hailed from Jalandhar and Gurdaspur districts.
Tanvir's father Bhupinder Singh told reporters that his son had gone to Canada for higher studies earlier this year.
Harpreet Kaur and Gurvinder had gone to Canada in April.
"#LambtonOPP are investigating a triple fatal crash on Oil Heritage Line that happened at approximately 1:30 this morning. Roads in the area remain closed for an undetermined time to facilitate the investigation," the Ontario Police's communication department tweeted.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A New OnePlus 7T Phone Lands on Amazon on October 10, And we Are as Perplexed as You Are
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 7 Written Update: Hina Joins Salman on Weekend Ka Vaar, Announces No Elimination
- Sara Ali Khan Blowing Kisses to Young Fans Calling Her 'Sara Didi' Leaves Netizens Impressed
- MS Dhoni Takes Part in a Charity Football Match With Leander Paes
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son