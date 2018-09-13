English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Suffer Burn Injuries as Fire Breaks Out at Safdarjung Hospital
A Delhi Fire Service official suspected overheating of spirit (chemical) as the cause of the fire that broke out in the new OPD building of the hospital.
File photo of Safdarjung Hospital.
New Delhi: Two resident doctors and a nursing officer suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in the new OPD building of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday.
The hospital administration has constituted an inquiry committee to probe the incident.
According to a preliminary report submitted to the medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Rajendra Sharma, the fire broke out in the eye operation theatre on the fourth floor of the new OPD building during a routine surgery.
“During a routine eye surgery at around 12 noon, a fire incident occurred due to the spirit swab catching fire accidentally. While the patient suffered no harm and his operative procedure could be completed satisfactorily, the injured staff were immediately shifted to the burns casualty," the report read.
Three persons — a PG resident doctor, 26; a senior resident doctor, 30, and a nursing officer, 33 — "received thermal injuries". The woman PG resident doctor has suffered five per cent thermal burns and was discharged after first aid, Dr Sharma said.
The senior resident doctor with 10 per cent burns on the arms and the nursing officer with 30 per cent burns were admitted to the Burn ICU for observation and required treatment, he said.
According to a Delhi Fire Service official, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within half an hour. The official suspected overheating of spirit (chemical) as the cause of the fire.
