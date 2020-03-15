Three Suspected Coronavirus Patients Flee From Maharashtra Hospital
While the two patients returned to the Ahmednagar district civil hospital by late night on Saturday, authorities are searching for the third patient.
Representative Image. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Mumbai: Three suspected coronavirus patients who were quarantined left a government hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Saturday evening without informing anybody, the police said.
By late night, however, two of them returned to the Ahmednagar district civil hospital. Search was on for the third patient, a Topkhana police station officer said.
Earlier, two women and a man, admitted to a isolation ward of the district hospital in Ahmednagar, left without informing the doctors, an officer said.
The civil surgeon contacted the Tophkhana police station in Ahmednagar city and sought polices help in tracing these persons, whose medical reports are awaited, the official added.
A person in Ahmednagar district is among the 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra.
