Three Terrorists, Including IPS Officer's Brother, Killed in Encounter in Kashmir's Shopian
Shamsul Haq, the brother of the IPS officer, is reported to have stopped pursuing his medicine degree and is alleged to have joined the terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.
New Delhi: The brother of an Indian Police Service officer was among three terrorists killed on Monday in an encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian district. The security forces stormed their hide-out during a pre-dawn raid, officials said. The forces also destroyed an underground bunker, which was found near an orchard.
Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, SP Vaid, in a tweet confirmed the news and said: “Shamsul Haq, brother of IPS officer who had joined militant ranks was among the 3 terrorists killed today in Shopian. I remember the efforts that were made by his brother /other family members and J&K Police to bring him back to mainstream but he met a sad end today.”
The police were tipped off about the presence of the terrorists inside the underground hide-out and in coordination with the army, police and the CRPF a joint operation was launched against the terrorists.
Just a day before, three terrorists of Al-Badr group were killed in Budgam district. They were found to be residents of the restive Shopian region.
Shamsul Haq, brother of IPS officer who had joined militant ranks was among the 3 terrorists killed today in Shopian. I remember the efforts that were made by his brother /other family members and J&K Police to bring him back to mainstream but he met a sad end today.
— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) January 22, 2019
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
