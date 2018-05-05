English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Srinagar
Minor clashes between protesters and the security men were reported from near the encounter site. The protesters were chased away by the police.
Srinagar: Three militants were gunned down by security forces in an encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.
The identity of the three was being ascertained, they added.
A civilian was killed in an accident near the encounter site after a speeding vehicle hit him.
Minor clashes between protesters and the security men were reported from near the encounter site. The protesters were chased away by the police.
There is a heavy police deployment in the area.
The militants were killed at Tabela Chattabal, near the Safakadal area.
A police official said a CRPF officer suffered minor injuries during the gunfight and was admitted to hospital.
"One person, identified as Adil Ahmad Yadoo, was brought to the SMHS hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. According to the medical bulletin, the man died in a road accident at Noorbagh," a police spokesman said.
However, locals alleged that Yadoo was shot at by the security forces.
The encounter broke out this morning after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area, following inputs about the presence of militants there.
Officials said the militants opened fire on a search team of the security forces, who retaliated, triggering the gunfight.
Mobile Internet services have been suspended in Srinagar in the wake of the encounter, officials said.
