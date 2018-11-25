English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Terrorists With Suspected IS Links Held in Srinagar, Cops Say Were Planning Big Attack in Delhi
Three hand grenades and two pistols have also been recovered from their possession.
Representative image. (Courtesy: PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police along with J&K police on Sunday arrested three terrorists reportedly belonging to the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) from Srinagar. Three hand grenades and two pistols have also been recovered from their possession.
The arrests come days after a high alert was sounded in the capital city over the possibility of two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists arriving in Delhi. The police said that the trio was planning a big attack in Delhi.
The three terrorists have been identified as Tahir Ali Khan, Haris Mushtaq Khan and Asif Suhail Nadaf, all hailing from Kashmir.
“At a checkpoint, a party of Srinagar Police intercepted a motorcycle borne terrorists who were moving through the Kothi Bagh area,” the J&K Police said in a statement.
Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell, is likely to reveal more details later in the evening.
Earlier, a high alert was sounded in Delhi following a grenade attack at a religious gathering in Amritsar that claimed three lives and left 20 others injured.
