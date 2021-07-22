Three Test Positive for Zika Virus in Kerala, Total Cases 44

Three more persons tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala on Thursday, taking the total reported cases to 44. The three cases were reported from Thiruvanathapuram- a 27-year-old resident near the Medical college here, 38-year-old Petta resident and a three-year-old child from Anayara were found infected with the virus, state Health Minister Veena George said.

"The infection was confirmed in the tests conducted at the medical virology lab here. The total affected in the state has gone up to 44. Currently six persons are under treatment," the minister said in a release. According to the health department, the patients have not been admitted to hospitals and all of them are stable.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here