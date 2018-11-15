English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Tiger Cubs Run Over by Train in Maharshtara's Chandrapur
The two cubs, around six months old, were hit by the Balharshah-Gondia passenger train near Junona village between Chandrapur and Nagbhid stations around 7-7:30am, killing them instantly.
Nagpur Three tiger cubs were killed on Thursday after being hit by a train in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, over 150 kilometres from here, an official said.
The cubs, around six months old, were hit by the Balharshah-Gondia passenger train near Junona village between Chandrapur and Nagbhid stations around 7-7:30am, killing them instantly, Rishikesh Ranjan, general manager of the state-run Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra told PTI.
He said samples obtained from the cubs will be sent to labs for tests following which post mortem would be conducted.
