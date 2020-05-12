INDIA

1-MIN READ

Three Trains Depart from New Delhi Station Today as Passenger Services Resume: Railways

Passenger trains will depart from New Delhi Railway Station and connect to 15 cities.

Passenger trains will depart from New Delhi Railway Station and connect to 15 cities.

A total of 1,177 passengers are booked on the New Delhi-Bilaspur special train, which was scheduled to depart at 4 pm, while 1,122 passengers are booked on the New Delhi Dibrugarh special train that was scheduled to depart at 4:45 pm.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 4:53 PM IST
As the Indian Railways resumed its passenger services on Tuesday, the first train chugging out of New Delhi at 4 pm for Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh has 1,177 passengers on board.

The New Delhi railway station, in the heart of the city, saw the departure of three special trains for Dibrugarh, Bengaluru and Bilaspur on Tuesday, around 50 days after the nationwide lockdown caused suspension of all passenger train services.

A total of 1,177 passengers are booked on the New Delhi-Bilaspur special train, which was scheduled to depart at 4 pm, while 1,122 passengers are booked on the New Delhi Dibrugarh special train that was scheduled to depart at 4:45 pm.

A total of 1,162 passengers are booked on the New Delhi-Bengaluru special train, which will leave at 9:15 pm.

"Total 3,461 passengers to leave New Delhi today," the railways said.

A total of 741 PNRs were generated for the 1,177 passengers travelling in the New Delhi-Bilaspur special train, while a total 442 PNRs were generated for 1,122 passengers travelling in the New Delhi-Dibrugarh special train.

A total of 804 PNRs were generated for the 1,162 passengers travelling on the New Delhi-Bengaluru special train.

On Tuesday, five other trains bound for Delhi will leave from Patna, Bengaluru, Howrah, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the railways said.

The Northern Railways said in a statement that entry to the New Delhi railway station will be allowed only from the Paharganj side for all confirmed ticket holders and no entry for passengers will be permitted from the Ajmeri Gate side.

For now, the railways has issued a timetable for trains to be run between May 12 and May 20. These trains will have only AC classes i.e. first, second and third AC.

The fare structure will be as applicable for the Rajdhani trains (excluding catering charges).

