Three Trekkers Missing in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti District

Three trekkers have gone missing in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district, a senior official said here on Thursday. State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said a Rajasthan trekker, Nikunj Jaiswal, and his two companions went missing at Ghepan Peak. Details of the two others are not available so far, he added.

As per information received from the Sissu police check-post, Nikunj Jaiswal of Bikaner in Rajasthan and his two companions were staying at Hotel Triveni in the village. They left for trekking to Ghepan Peak Lake on Monday and were supposed to come back on July 29, he added.

However, they did not reach their destination. The search for the missing tourists has been initiated, he added.

