INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Three Truck Drivers Stranded Due to Lockdown Die in Odisha's Dhenkanal District

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The three men had fallen sick in front of a sugar factory at Haripur on the outskirts of Dhenkanal town. They were found unconscious by some other truck drivers who rushed the trio to the hospital.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 12:01 AM IST
Share this:

Three truck drivers died on Friday after they fell sick in Odisha's Dhenkanal district where they were stranded due to the COVID-19 triggered lockdown, police said.

The three had fallen sick in front of a sugar factory at Haripur on the outskirt of Dhenkanal town. They were found unconscious by some other truck drivers who arranged to rush the trio to the hospital, they said.


While one of them died on the spot, another died at Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Dhenkanal, Sriharsa Mishra said.

Another driver was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where he passed away, he said.

All the three, who hailed from Bihar, had come here over a month ago to carry spirit to a liquor manufacturing unit in Khurda district, but got stuck because of the lockdown, he said.


While the deceased were suspected to have suffered food poisoning, an investigation is on to ascertain the exact reason and post-mortem reports are awaited, the SDPO said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading