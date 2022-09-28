CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Three Workers Killed, Eight Hurt in Explosion at Industrial Unit In Maharashtra's Thane
1-MIN READ

Three Workers Killed, Eight Hurt in Explosion at Industrial Unit In Maharashtra's Thane

PTI

Last Updated: September 28, 2022, 17:56 IST

Palghar, India

Three people dead, eight seriously injured in the fire due to boiler explosion at a factory in Vasai area of Palghar district (Image: ANI Twitter)

Three people dead, eight seriously injured in the fire due to boiler explosion at a factory in Vasai area of Palghar district (Image: ANI Twitter)

The incident occurred at around 3 PM in the electrical equipment manufacturing company located in Chandarpada area, said a district disaster management cell official

At least three workers were killed and eight others received severe burns on Wednesday when a hydrogen gas cylinder exploded and triggered fire in an industrial unit at Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 3 PM in the electrical equipment manufacturing company located in Chandarpada area, said a district disaster management cell official.

“Three workers were charred beyond recognition. Eight others received severe burn injuries,” he said.

first published:September 28, 2022, 17:56 IST
last updated:September 28, 2022, 17:56 IST