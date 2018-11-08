GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-Year-Old Critical After Youth Fires Off 'Sutli Bomb' in Her Mouth, Meerut Cops Launch Manhunt

The police have lodged an FIR against the miscreant and have launched a search for him.

IANS

Updated:November 8, 2018, 8:54 AM IST
Representative image. (AP)
Lucknow: A three-year-old girl was critically wounded in Meerut when a mischievous youth put a fire cracker in her mouth and lit it on Diwali eve, police said on Wednesday. The girl was rushed to a nearby medical facility where her condition is described as serious.

The incident happened at the Milak village on the Daurala road on Tuesday. The police have lodged an FIR against the miscreant and have launched a search for him.

Shashi Kumar, the girl's father, in his complaint has named local youth Harpal, who went to his daughter who was playing outside their house and stuffed a 'sutli bomb' in her mouth and lit the fuse.

The bomb exploded in the girl's mouth, causing serious injuries. She has received 50 stitches and her throat has also been infected, further compounding her health condition.
