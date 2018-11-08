English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3-Year-Old Critical After Youth Fires Off 'Sutli Bomb' in Her Mouth, Meerut Cops Launch Manhunt
The police have lodged an FIR against the miscreant and have launched a search for him.
Representative image. (AP)
Loading...
Lucknow: A three-year-old girl was critically wounded in Meerut when a mischievous youth put a fire cracker in her mouth and lit it on Diwali eve, police said on Wednesday. The girl was rushed to a nearby medical facility where her condition is described as serious.
The incident happened at the Milak village on the Daurala road on Tuesday. The police have lodged an FIR against the miscreant and have launched a search for him.
Shashi Kumar, the girl's father, in his complaint has named local youth Harpal, who went to his daughter who was playing outside their house and stuffed a 'sutli bomb' in her mouth and lit the fuse.
The bomb exploded in the girl's mouth, causing serious injuries. She has received 50 stitches and her throat has also been infected, further compounding her health condition.
The incident happened at the Milak village on the Daurala road on Tuesday. The police have lodged an FIR against the miscreant and have launched a search for him.
Shashi Kumar, the girl's father, in his complaint has named local youth Harpal, who went to his daughter who was playing outside their house and stuffed a 'sutli bomb' in her mouth and lit the fuse.
The bomb exploded in the girl's mouth, causing serious injuries. She has received 50 stitches and her throat has also been infected, further compounding her health condition.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kubbra Sait: A Layout or Clear Marking Will Help Film Sex or Intimate Scenes With Ease
- PUBG Partnership With DC Comics Will Bring Joker And Harley Quinn Characters to The Game
- Sushmita Sen to Tie the Knot With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Next Year: Report
- Buying an Air Purifier For Your Home? Here is Everything You Need to Know
- Kareena Kapoor Doesn't Shop for Me, Reveals Saif Ali Khan
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...