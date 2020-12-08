Three-year-old Girl Raped by Cousin in UP's Badaun, Accused Arrested

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 26-year-old cousin in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police said on Tuesday. Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said the incident took place in a village in Wazirganj police station area on Monday night.

The youth, in an inebriated state, took the infant to a deserted place on the pretext of giving a toffee and raped her, the SSP said.

The accused has been arrested, police said.