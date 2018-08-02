English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Three-year-old Girl Rescued From 165-feet Deep Borewell After 31-hour Ordeal
Three-year-old Sanno had fallen into a borwell shaft and got stuck at a spot around 45 feet below the surface at about 4 pm on Tuesday.
3-year-old Sana who was rescued last evening.
Loading...
Munger, Bihar: The three-year-old girl who had fallen into a 165-feet deep borewell shaft in her house was brought out on Wednesday after a rescue operation that lasted close to 31 hours.
Sanno had fallen into the shaft and got stuck at a spot around 45 feet below the surface at about 4 pm on Tuesday. She was taken out, covered in mud, at 9.45 pm Wednesday, Munger Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla told reporters.
The girl, accompanied by her parents Nachiketa Sao and Sudha Devi, was taken to the Sadar hospital in an ambulance, he said.
Local people, who were consoling the distraught parents, shouted slogans applauding the local administration, the Army, the NDRF and the SDRF for their concerted effort to rescue Sanno.
Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pal and DIG Jitendra Mishra were also present at the spot.
Sanno had come to her maternal grandparents' place at Murgiyachak locality of the town and she fell into the borewell while playing, the SP told reporters.
Some of her family members were a few yards away and they raised an alarm, he said.
"Rescue work began almost instantly. A trench parallel to the shaft was dug, a little over 45 feet deep the level at which the girl was estimated to be trapped. She was provided oxygen with the help of cylinders and pipes which were being handled by doctors who were pressed into service," the SP said.
"We sent our team by the state government's helicopter. They did primarily two things. First, they helped the girl's mother talk to the girl inside with the help of a device. Second, a horizontal axis was carved into the trench so that the girl could be pulled out safely," Commandant, 9th Battalion NDRF Vijay Sinha, said.
As it began to drizzle in the evening, tarpaulin sheets were placed above the trench to prevent water from seeping as it could have jeopardised the rescue operation.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed delight over the girl's rescue and congratulated all those involved in the operation. He also issued instructions for her proper treatment of the girl and prayed for her speedy recovery.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
Sanno had fallen into the shaft and got stuck at a spot around 45 feet below the surface at about 4 pm on Tuesday. She was taken out, covered in mud, at 9.45 pm Wednesday, Munger Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla told reporters.
The girl, accompanied by her parents Nachiketa Sao and Sudha Devi, was taken to the Sadar hospital in an ambulance, he said.
Local people, who were consoling the distraught parents, shouted slogans applauding the local administration, the Army, the NDRF and the SDRF for their concerted effort to rescue Sanno.
Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pal and DIG Jitendra Mishra were also present at the spot.
Sanno had come to her maternal grandparents' place at Murgiyachak locality of the town and she fell into the borewell while playing, the SP told reporters.
Some of her family members were a few yards away and they raised an alarm, he said.
"Rescue work began almost instantly. A trench parallel to the shaft was dug, a little over 45 feet deep the level at which the girl was estimated to be trapped. She was provided oxygen with the help of cylinders and pipes which were being handled by doctors who were pressed into service," the SP said.
"We sent our team by the state government's helicopter. They did primarily two things. First, they helped the girl's mother talk to the girl inside with the help of a device. Second, a horizontal axis was carved into the trench so that the girl could be pulled out safely," Commandant, 9th Battalion NDRF Vijay Sinha, said.
As it began to drizzle in the evening, tarpaulin sheets were placed above the trench to prevent water from seeping as it could have jeopardised the rescue operation.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed delight over the girl's rescue and congratulated all those involved in the operation. He also issued instructions for her proper treatment of the girl and prayed for her speedy recovery.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- A Startup in Delhi Run by a Woman is Making Solo Travel Easy for Half the Population
- 'My Wife Went on Honeymoon Without Me': Anil Kapoor Revisits His 45-Year-Old Relationship
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Buys His Cousin and Stunt Double a Custom Ford F150 Pickup Truck
- 'Get an NRC Made, Or Go Back To Bangladesh': This Folk Song From Assam is Brutally Honest
- I Take a Higher Cut in Film Profits Because I'm Risking My Time on It: Aamir Khan
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...