Three-year-old Nagpur Boy Drowns in Water Tank as Father, Sister Watch TV
The three-year-old boy went to get toys that had fallen into a water tank in the bathroom, but he drowned.
Image for representation.(Photo: REUTERS)
Nagpur: A three-year-old boy drowned in a water tank at his home in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Saturday evening, police said.
Argan Kailash Ghorpade was playing near the tank inside the bathroom of his house in Kharbadi village in Narkhed taluka here while his father and sister were watching television, an official said.
"Some toys fell into the tank and he got in to retrieve them but drowned in the process. The incident took place around 5pm. We have registered an accidental death case," the Narkhed police station official said.
