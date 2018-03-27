English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three-year-old Survives 'Suicide Pact' in Delhi After Refusing to Leave Neighbour's House
The deceased have been identified as Vickey, his wife Lalita, 30, and their six-year-old daughter Ranchi.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: A 35-year-old man committed suicide along with his wife and a minor daughter by consuming poison in Delhi over a property dispute with his father. Their three-year-old son survived the suicide pact as he refused to leave a neighbour's house without taking prasad.
The two children had gone to the neighbour's house for a religious ceremony. When his mother came to fetch, Rishabh refused to accompany her, Hindustan Times reported
According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Vickey, his wife Lalita, 30, and their six-year-old daughter Ranchi. Vickey and Lalita were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while Ranchi succumbed during treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here.
The incident occurred on Saturday when Kishori Lal, father of deceased Vickey, informed the local police regarding a quarrel at his house in Govindpuri in south Delhi.
"Vickey stayed with Lalita, Ranchi and his three-year-old son on the first floor of a three-storey house owned by his father. He wanted his father to give him the first and second floors of the house but his father refused," Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.
"On Saturday, Vickey had a heated argument with his father and brothers over the property in the presence of some neighbours. Later, he went in his room and gave some poison to Lalita and Ranchi before consuming it himself. When his father and other family members did not see them for some time, they went there only to find the couple lying unconscious while Ranchi was complaining of pain. They informed the police," Biswal said.
Vickey had around a year back also threatened Kishori Lal that he would end his life along with his family after which his father had given a written complaint to the Senior Citizens Cell at the Delhi Police Headquarters on January 2, 2017, but the matter was sorted out through counselling, he said.
Vickey ran a shop on rent where he used to sell eggs and Lalita was a housewife. They also have a son who was at a neighbour's house when the incident took place.
Kishori Lal supplies tiffin to students and tenants who reside on the third floor of his house, the DCP added.
