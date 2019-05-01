Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Three Youths Crushed to Death While Taking Selfie on Railway Track in Panipat

The youths had been roaming on the railway track and clicking photographs when the train approached.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 8:05 AM IST
Three Youths Crushed to Death While Taking Selfie on Railway Track in Panipat
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Three youths were mowed down by a passenger train while they were clicking selfie on a railway track near Panipat Park on Monday.

They were identified as Chaman, Sunny and Kishan, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The three were relatives and were in the city to attend a relative's wedding. They were accompanied by another person, Dinesh, who had a close shave with death.

The four had been roaming and clicking photographs on the railway tracks for over half-an-hour, according to the eyewitnesses. They were posing for a selfie when a train approached. Dinesh jumped to safety after seeing the approaching train and alarmed others. By the time the three tried move away from the tracks, they were crushed to death.

The accident was so severe that the body parts were strewn across a 30 feet radius. Seeing his friends crushed, Dinesh fainted at the spot. The police said that the bodies were handed over to the families after postmortem on Tuesday.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
