Three Youths Hold Captive And Gangrape Minor in UP's Mahoba

A case of gang rape of a teenage girl from Mahoba district of Bundelkhand region in Uttar Pradesh has been reported. The girl has accused a boy of her neighbour and his friends of holding her captive and sexually violating her.

The three accused had made video of the rape and threatened the girl’s family to make the video viral if they lodged any complaint about the crime.

The three accused took the girl hostage on the night of August 30. They gangraped her and fled from the spot after throwing the girl on the road near her residence on August 31 morning. The girl went with the family members to the local police station and lodged a complaint. However the police have not divulged much detail about the incident.

The incident is said to have happened in the Chandra Kuwar palace area under the city police limits of Mahoba. The girl, who is living in a rented accommodation with her parents, had gone out with a boy from her neighbourhood named Raj for an evening walk. As the girl went out with the boy, during the walk the boy blackmailed her saying that he had an obscene video of her. Then the boy took the girl to a room and raped her. The accused locked the girl in the room and during the night two of his friends also came to the room. All the three took turns to rape the girl.

The family members of the girl have alleged that the accused belong to the dominant community in the area. Another accused has also been identified as Suraj. The elder sister of the girl alleged that despite the complaint the police have not yet taken any action in the case.

