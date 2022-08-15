Thrilled to Meet PM, Dreams Come True: NCC Cadets on PM's Interaction

Among hundreds of NCC cadets seated in the Red Fort’s ‘Gyan Path’ enclosure on Independence Day was Anjali Gehlot (20), who never thought dreams can also come true. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with NCC cadets dressed in traditional attire and seated in the geographical formation of the map of India in front of Red Fort’s ramparts. All-decked up in traditional Rajasthani attire, she was among the 36 NCC cadets who have come to Delhi from Rajasthan to take part in Independence Day’s celebration.

The cadets were seated at ‘Gyan Path’ in front of the Red Fort’s ramparts in the geographical formation of the map of India. They were wearing clothes of the regions they were representing, symbolising India’s cultural diversity. It is the first time that Anjali, resident of Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh has visited Delhi and is enchanted by the beauty of the city. It is also the first time that she has gotten a chance to participate in Independence Day’s celebration and see Prime Minister Narendra Modi from just a few feet away.

“Sitting there, I just thought, dreams can also come true. So many good things have happened in the past 15 days. I have made so many friends here. NCC has given me this opportunity,” Anjali told PTI.

Anjali, who is leaving for her home town on Tuesday, has dozens of stories to tell her family members. After his speech on the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, Modi walked into the Gyan Path enclosure. He waved at and greeted the cadets. The prime minister encouraged the cadets from Punjab and Gujarat to perform their folk dances — Bhangra and Garba — as he cheered for them. He also shook hands with some cadets, striking brief interactions. A total of 792 NCC cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools across the country took part in the festival of national fervour.

Khushi Panday (20), Bhavana (20), Smrutiranja Mallica (19) and Abhinash Parida (20) were among 30 NCC cadets representing Odissa. All of them have come to Delhi for the first time. “It feels so proud to represent the state. All the hard work we have put in has given fruits,” Khushi said. On interacting with PM Modi, Bhavana said: “It felt unreal and we never thought we will get the chance to meet and greet the prime minister of the country.” Speaking about their experience of the Independence day celebrations at the Red Fort, NCC cadet from West Bengal, Akash Jana said that they were thrilled to meet the Prime Minister after the programme.

“We have been in Delhi for the last 15 days for this programme. This was a huge opportunity for us and I hope we get to attend such programmes again. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech was very inspiring for all of us,” Akash said. Bengal’s another NCC cadet Nalandi Basu, who came from Bardhaman said: “I am thrilled by the whole experience. This is my first time in Delhi and I feel lucky to be a part of this celebration. Really happy to meet Prime Minister Modi.”

