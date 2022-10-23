'Thriller of a Match’, ‘Deepawali Begins’: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Others React to India’s T20 Win Against Pak

In a thrilling match, India on Sunday beat Pakistan by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to get their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign underway. Virat Kohli, the finest batter of his generation played an unbeaten knock of 82.

Several leaders joined the country in celebrating this exciting victory. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the victory as a “phenomenal effort” and praised Kohli for playing “one of the finest innings of his life.”

“This incredible victory has delighted all Indian cricket fans around the world. Congratulations to Team India on this spectacular victory,” Singh tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the match “a perfect way to start the T20 World Cup.”

In a tweet, Shah said, “A perfect way to start the T20 World Cup…Deepawali begins. What a cracking innings by Virat Kohli

Congratulations to the entire team.”

“What a wonderful match it was,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said as he congratulated team India for a “spectacular” victory against Pakistan.

“Congratulations to Team India and all the countrymen for India’s winning start in the World T20. Keeping this winning streak going, we will win the World Cup as well,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted and called this “one of the greatest victories under pressure.”

“What a thriller of a match against Pakistan! One of the greatest victories under pressure. Well done, #TeamIndia. Best of luck for the matches ahead,” Gandhi said.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he declined a scheduled flight to not miss the match and was “thrilled to see one of the greatest matches of this tournament.”

