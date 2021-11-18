Thrilling 'Fast and Furious' Style Chase by Tamil Nadu Cops of Car Robbers Goes Viral

Scenes of police chasing down four men accused of snatching a gold chain and escaping in a robbed car in the Udumalaipettai area of Tiruppur district have gone viral on social media.

The incident began with Sekhar, hailing from Mamarathupatti area near Pollachi, looking to sell his four-wheeler, a Maruti 800. While a few people negotiated to buy his car, a man approached Sekhar through a phone call, saying he wished to buy the car. The man asked Sekhar to come to Devanur Puthur area.

When he reached, a group of four men snatched his Sekhar’s gold chain, stole the car and fled the scene.

Sekhar immediately informed the Tali police station near Udumalaipettai of the incident. Police stations in Pollachi, Palani and Udumalai circle were alerted and police vehicles began patrolling the oncoming vehicles.

The highway patrol cops noticed that the stolen car has been heading towards the Thippampatti area near Pollachi. They then tried to chase the culprits away. But the men who stole the car were speeding to escape.

A cop inside the patrol car videographed the entire chase. After several kilometers, the highway patrol police seized the car near Pollachi and arrested the accused and handed them over to the Tali police station.

During the subsequent investigation at the Tali police station, it was revealed that the robbers were Robinraj, Arulraj, Sevagmaria and Abin from Thoothukudi district. The four accused were arrested and remanded in custody, the police said.

