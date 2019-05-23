English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thrissur Election Results 2019 Live Updates:Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Thrissur (തൃശൂർ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
10. Thrissur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Cochin region of Kerala in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.31%. The estimated literacy level of Thrissur is 95.7%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, C N Jayadevan of CPI won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 38,227 votes which was 4.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 42.28% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, P C Chacko of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 25,151 votes which was 3.08% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.23% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.21% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.49% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Thrissur was: C N Jayadevan (CPI) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,06,518 men, 6,68,770 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Thrissur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Thrissur is: 10.5257 76.2131
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: त्रिस्सूर, केरल (Hindi); ত্রিশূর, কেরল (Bengali); त्रिसूर, केरळ (Marathi); થ્રીસુર, કેરલા (Gujarati); திரிச்சூர், கேரளா (Tamil); త్రిసూర్, కేరళ (Telugu); ತ್ರಿಶ್ಶೂರ್, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); തൃശൂർ, കേരള (Malayalam).
INC
T. N. Prathapan
INC
T. N. Prathapan
LEADING
Thrissur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Suvith
IND
--
--
Sonu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Praveen K. P.
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
N. D. Venu
INC
--
--
T. N. Prathapan
CPI
--
--
Rajaji Mathew Thomas
BJP
--
--
Suresh Gopi
BSP
--
--
Nikhil Chandrasekharan
