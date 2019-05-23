Thrissur Election Results 2019 Live Updates:Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name INC T. N. Prathapan INC T. N. Prathapan LEADING

Thrissur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Suvith IND -- -- Sonu NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Praveen K. P. CPI(ML)(R) -- -- N. D. Venu INC -- -- T. N. Prathapan Leading CPI -- -- Rajaji Mathew Thomas BJP -- -- Suresh Gopi BSP -- -- Nikhil Chandrasekharan

10. Thrissur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Cochin region of Kerala in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.31%. The estimated literacy level of Thrissur is 95.7%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, C N Jayadevan of CPI won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 38,227 votes which was 4.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 42.28% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, P C Chacko of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 25,151 votes which was 3.08% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.23% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.21% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.49% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Thrissur was: C N Jayadevan (CPI) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,06,518 men, 6,68,770 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Thrissur is: 10.5257 76.2131Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: त्रिस्सूर, केरल (Hindi); ত্রিশূর, কেরল (Bengali); त्रिसूर, केरळ (Marathi); થ્રીસુર, કેરલા (Gujarati); திரிச்சூர், கேரளா (Tamil); త్రిసూర్, కేరళ (Telugu); ತ್ರಿಶ್ಶೂರ್, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); തൃശൂർ, കേരള (Malayalam).