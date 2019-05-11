English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thrissur Pooram: From Thechikottukavu Ramachandran to 'Sample Vedikettu', All About Kerala’s Largest Temple Festival
One of the major events in Thrissur Pooram is 'Madathil varavu', which sees the participation of more than 200 artists.
File photo of the Thrissur Pooram. Image: Reuters
Thrissur Pooram is amidst an elephant row. The Kerala High Court on Friday refused to interfere in matters pertaining to the ban on parading elephant, the 54-year-old jumbo Thechikottukavu Ramachandran, at the Thrissur Pooram festival. The district administration had earlier banned him citing security reasons and after reports said he has killed 13 people. An annual Hindu temple festival held in Kerala, Thrissur Pooram is held at the Vadakkunnathan Temple every year on the Pooram day when the moon rises with the Pooram star according to the Malayalam calendar month of Medam.
Started by Raja Rama Varma, the Maharaja of Cochin in 1798, the Thrissur Pooram festival sees devotees pay obeisance to Lord Vadakkunnathan (Lord Siva), the presiding deity of the Vadakkunnathan Temple. According to history, a few temple authorities were denied entry to the Arattupuzha Pooram as they were stuck in a heavy storm and could not reach on time. Enraged and embarrassed, they approached Raja Rama Varma, the emperor of Cochin who brought together the ten temples around Vadakkunnathan Temple and organised the first-ever Thrissur Pooram.
Here are few things you should know about Kerala’s Thrissur Pooram
The pooram officially begins with the flag hoisting ceremony that starts seven days before Thrissur Pooram. All the participating temples of Thrissur Pooram are present for the ceremony
The first round of pyrotechnics, known as Sample Vedikettu, happens on the fourth day after the flag hoisting of the Pooram. It is a one-hour show presented by Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms.
Each year the golden elephant caparison, elephant accoutrements, ornamental fan made of peacock feathers and other decorations are prepared anew by Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devawsoms separately. Paramekkavu Devaswom exhibits this at the Agrasala in Thrissur City, and the Thiruvambady Devaswom displays the caparisons at the
Church Mission Society High School in Thrissur City on the fourth and fifth day before the Pooram.
The pooram starts at the time of Kanimangalam sasthavu ezhunnellippu in the early morning and is followed by the ezhunnellippu of other six temples.
One of the major events in Thrissur Pooram is "Madathil varavu", which sees the participation of more than 200 artists, with instruments such as thimila, madhalam, trumpet, cymbal and edakka.
A grand display of some of the fifteen elephants is one of the most anticipated aspects of this festival. The fifteen elephants are decorated in stunning, gold-threaded work and finery, every detail of every accessory is carefully inspected and looked into before finalising for the D-day.
The seventh day of the pooram is the last day. It is also known as "Pakal Pooram".
